Barclays Downgrades Quilter (LON:QLT) to Underweight

Quilter (LON:QLT) was downgraded by Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 155 ($2.03). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LON QLT traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 139.45 ($1.82). 4,241,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

