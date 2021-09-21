Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

