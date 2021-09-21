Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.49.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

