Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 4.6%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.39 and last traded at 6.39. Approximately 10,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,140,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on BODY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.97.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

