Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce $581.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,918. The firm has a market cap of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.