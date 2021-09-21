Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BECTY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

