Benchmark Begins Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s previous close.

CTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

CTRN opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

