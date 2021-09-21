BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and $11.78 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00173631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00107505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.78 or 0.06711436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,516.32 or 1.00889365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00748350 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.