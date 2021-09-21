Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $92.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $383.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.44 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

