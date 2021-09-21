Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $127.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 454,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,308. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

