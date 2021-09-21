BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $65.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $600.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

