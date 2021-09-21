BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 30,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $428,220.87.

BigCommerce stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

