Binance Coin Price Reaches $358.68 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $358.68 or 0.00850369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $60.31 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
