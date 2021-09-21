Bintex Futures Reaches Market Capitalization of $112,850.46 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,850.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00065443 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00171254 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00109594 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.28 or 0.06848647 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,936.09 or 0.99095138 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.00764833 BTC.
