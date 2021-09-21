Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $81,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $24,836,635. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $528.82 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $540.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.