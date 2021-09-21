Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Biocept by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

