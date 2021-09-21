Bioqual, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Bioqual stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. Bioqual has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

