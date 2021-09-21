Bioqual, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Bioqual stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. Bioqual has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $92.00.
Bioqual Company Profile
