BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 6,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,675,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $57,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

