BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 6,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,675,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.83.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.
About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
