Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $313.05 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $313.05 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021621 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

