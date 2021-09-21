BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,876.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,605,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

