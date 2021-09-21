BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

