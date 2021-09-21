BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.12% of MetLife worth $4,252,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

