BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,994,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $3,926,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.