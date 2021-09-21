BlackRock Inc. Has $3.43 Billion Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $3,433,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.98.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

