BlackRock Inc. Has $3.63 Billion Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.34% of Welltower worth $3,632,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.