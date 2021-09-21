BlackRock Inc. Has $4.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.35% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $4,912,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

