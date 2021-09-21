BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,412,672 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,390,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,556,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,435,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $423.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

