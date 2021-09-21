BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,788,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,973,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of Altria Group worth $5,806,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

