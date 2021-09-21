BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

