BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BM Technologies stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.