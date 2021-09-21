BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 35,097 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

