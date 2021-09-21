BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 58,354 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

