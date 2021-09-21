BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.79 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

