BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

