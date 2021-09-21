BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,255 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

