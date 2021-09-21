BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 57,217 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.