BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

