Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking stock traded up $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,351.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 232.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.