Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,715,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

