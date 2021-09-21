Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB remained flat at $$13.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

