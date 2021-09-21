Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Neogen comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

