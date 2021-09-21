Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

