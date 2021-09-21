Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 637 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

