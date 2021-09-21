Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

CASY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

