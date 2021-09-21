Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.