Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Raised by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 52,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,604,044. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

