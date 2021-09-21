Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,548. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

