Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

