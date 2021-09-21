Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $124.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.58 million to $124.50 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

