Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the lowest is ($3.62). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

BLUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 541,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.